Yun Sung Cho Sells 739 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:ARW opened at $116.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.33. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.69 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 33.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

