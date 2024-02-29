The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) CEO Sells $13,265,887.81 in Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $377.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $356.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $379.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.71.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

