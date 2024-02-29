NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $159,403.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $391,883.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 427,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,044,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $159,403.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,111.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 332,750 shares of company stock worth $9,974,910. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 11.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NMI by 15.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NMI by 61.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in NMI by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. NMI has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

