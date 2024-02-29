Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,495.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,576.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,259.62. The stock has a market cap of $119.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $2,383.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $24.74 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 177.07 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

