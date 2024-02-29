Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HTBK. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $497.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $61,940.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,501 shares in the company, valued at $914,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 162,840 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 124.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,450,000 after acquiring an additional 47,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

