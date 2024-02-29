Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Earns Market Perform Rating from Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs restated their market perform rating on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.53.

TDOC opened at $15.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.00. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $739,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,416 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

