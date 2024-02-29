Hassan Khosrowshahi Purchases 16,608 Shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi purchased 16,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $117,584.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $708,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hassan Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Hassan Khosrowshahi purchased 25,000 shares of Reservoir Media stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Hassan Khosrowshahi purchased 23,392 shares of Reservoir Media stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $163,744.00.

Reservoir Media Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RSVR opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $460.22 million, a PE ratio of 102.43 and a beta of 1.05. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $7.37.

Institutional Trading of Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 23,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 564,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Irenic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 3,460,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,673,000 after buying an additional 540,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

