Hassan Khosrowshahi Purchases 16,608 Shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi purchased 16,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $117,584.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $708,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Hassan Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Hassan Khosrowshahi purchased 25,000 shares of Reservoir Media stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00.
- On Friday, February 16th, Hassan Khosrowshahi purchased 23,392 shares of Reservoir Media stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $163,744.00.
Shares of NASDAQ RSVR opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $460.22 million, a PE ratio of 102.43 and a beta of 1.05. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $7.37.
Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.
