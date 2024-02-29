Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.92.

URBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 12.8 %

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $47.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,835,000 after purchasing an additional 674,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

