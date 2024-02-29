GSK plc (LON:GSK) Receives GBX 1,668.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,696.67 ($21.52).

Several research firms recently commented on GSK. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.73) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.93) to GBX 1,820 ($23.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.73) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday.

GSK opened at GBX 1,683 ($21.35) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,391.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.26. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,687 ($21.40). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,577.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,488.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.04%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,333.33%.

In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($21.03), for a total value of £2,317,751.36 ($2,939,816.54). In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($21.03), for a total value of £2,317,751.36 ($2,939,816.54). Also, insider Urs Rohner purchased 478 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($18.39) per share, for a total transaction of £6,931 ($8,791.22). Insiders have acquired 19,846 shares of company stock worth $31,353,276 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

