Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Price Target at C$19.61

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$12.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.39. The firm has a market cap of C$8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.95. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$9.31 and a 1-year high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

