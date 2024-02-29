Insider Selling: Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Sells $254,698.08 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 13,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $254,698.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,426,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,249,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Utz Brands Price Performance

NYSE:UTZ opened at $18.34 on Thursday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.33, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UTZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

