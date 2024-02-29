The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Insider Sells $467,800.00 in Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares in the company, valued at $8,457,075.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Skelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00.

AZEK Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.72.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Stories

