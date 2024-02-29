MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Downgraded by Sidoti

Sidoti downgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $165.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MYRG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MYR Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut MYR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.75.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $172.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.45. MYR Group has a one year low of $110.87 and a one year high of $172.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,900,000 after purchasing an additional 54,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,368,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,508,000 after buying an additional 128,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MYR Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,315,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after buying an additional 67,933 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

