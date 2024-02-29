National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $57.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NHI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NHI

National Health Investors Trading Down 0.6 %

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of NHI opened at $58.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.92. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

In other National Health Investors news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford acquired 10,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Health Investors

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.