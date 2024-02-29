Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) SVP Andrew Kenner Acquires 10,000 Shares

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,791.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WLKP opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $777.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $297.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Westlake Chemical Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Featured Articles

