Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Insider Sells 385 Shares of Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) insider Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total value of $154,377.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $410.64 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $413.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,843,000 after purchasing an additional 236,944 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $4,248,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

