5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Insider Purchases C$198,750.00 in Stock

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$198,750.00.

5N Plus Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of VNP opened at C$4.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$383.18 million, a PE ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.60. 5N Plus Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.59 and a 12 month high of C$4.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

