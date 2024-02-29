Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) COO Sells $866,203.84 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Repligen Price Performance
RGEN opened at $195.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.14, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.07 and a 200 day moving average of $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 7.02. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on RGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.70.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Repligen
About Repligen
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Repligen
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.