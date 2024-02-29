Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) COO Sells $866,203.84 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RGEN opened at $195.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.14, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.07 and a 200 day moving average of $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 7.02. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Repligen by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 37.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Repligen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 18.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on RGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.70.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

