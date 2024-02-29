Nicole B. Theophilus Sells 3,000 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $411,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,310.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $139.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $91.89 and a 1-year high of $139.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.93 and a 200-day moving average of $117.82.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,636,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,565 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 157,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 129,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after buying an additional 18,547 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

