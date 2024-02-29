Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Director Sells $267,911.38 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $267,911.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,056.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.95.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,906,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $18,888,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

