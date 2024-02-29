AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) CEO Acquires $306,000.00 in Stock

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Durkin acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,731.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

MITT opened at $5.87 on Thursday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $118.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MITT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.