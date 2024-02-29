iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Purchases C$344,000.00 in Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Denis Ricard bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$86.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00.
Denis Ricard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 1st, Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$455,000.00.
iA Financial stock opened at C$84.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$89.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of C$77.61 and a 12-month high of C$93.90.
A number of brokerages have commented on IAG. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.85.
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.
