Barclays Boosts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $115.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL opened at $112.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $113.92.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,033.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

