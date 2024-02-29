Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.36.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 0.92. Ardelyx has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $10.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.26 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 53.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. Ardelyx’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $47,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $47,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 225,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $1,431,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,229.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,749 shares of company stock worth $2,593,955 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 235.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

