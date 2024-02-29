Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $26.74 on Monday. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,162,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 315.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,636,000 after buying an additional 676,473 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $18,844,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,847,000 after purchasing an additional 587,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Patterson Companies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,852,000 after purchasing an additional 523,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

