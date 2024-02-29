Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.48.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $67.54 on Monday. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at $47,747,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,747,933. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.