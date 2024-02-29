Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity at Ocular Therapeutix

OCUL stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.09. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.03.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 930,851 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at $64,607,335.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $90,773.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,317.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 930,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at $64,607,335.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,366 shares of company stock valued at $194,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth about $320,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 21,940 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth approximately $937,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

