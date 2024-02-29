ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ModivCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ModivCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $405.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.54. ModivCare has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $776,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 8.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ModivCare by 24.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ModivCare by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ModivCare by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

