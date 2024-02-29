Insider Buying: Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) CEO John H. Stone purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at $13,803,477.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ALLE opened at $128.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.01. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $136.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,720,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,046,629,000 after acquiring an additional 89,381 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $584,157,000 after acquiring an additional 825,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $464,694,000 after acquiring an additional 176,973 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,218,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $335,411,000 after acquiring an additional 119,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Allegion by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,215,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,391,000 after purchasing an additional 441,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

