Insider Buying: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) CEO Acquires $991,675.70 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $140.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.55. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,466,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,935 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,753,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,636,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Illumina by 120.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $242,758,000 after acquiring an additional 964,709 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

