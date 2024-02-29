Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki Sells 33,426 Shares

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.23 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,057,000 after buying an additional 65,808 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,076,000 after buying an additional 1,385,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

