Reviewing CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) & Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CLPS Incorporation and Vertex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Vertex 1 2 6 0 2.56

Vertex has a consensus target price of $27.78, suggesting a potential upside of 9.36%. Given Vertex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vertex is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation $150.36 million 0.18 $190,000.00 N/A N/A Vertex $491.62 million 7.90 -$12.30 million ($0.23) -110.43

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Vertex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CLPS Incorporation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vertex.

Profitability

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Vertex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A Vertex -6.15% 13.30% 4.14%

Volatility and Risk

CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertex has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. 58.7% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Vertex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vertex beats CLPS Incorporation on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers solutions in the field of wealth management; e-commerce solutions in online platforms, cross-border e-commerce, logistics, and back-end technology, such as big data analysis and intelligent decision-making; and driving, automatic control, and other AI-driven technology solutions for the automotive industry. Further, the company provides IT services to its clients in the banking, wealth management, e-commerce, and automotive industries; and software project development, maintenance, and testing services. Additionally, it offers CLPS Virtual Banking platform, a training platform for IT talents; recruitment and headhunting; and fee-for-service training services, as well as sells product and third-party software. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. Vertex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

