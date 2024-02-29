Head-To-Head Survey: Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) versus CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) and CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Commvault Systems and CyberArk Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems -0.09% 32.27% 7.43% CyberArk Software -8.84% -8.23% -3.16%

Volatility and Risk

Commvault Systems has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberArk Software has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

91.6% of Commvault Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of CyberArk Software shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Commvault Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CyberArk Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Commvault Systems and CyberArk Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems $784.59 million 5.31 -$35.77 million ($0.03) -3,173.61 CyberArk Software $751.89 million 14.18 -$66.50 million ($1.62) -160.43

Commvault Systems has higher revenue and earnings than CyberArk Software. Commvault Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyberArk Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Commvault Systems and CyberArk Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commvault Systems 0 2 2 0 2.50 CyberArk Software 0 1 21 0 2.95

Commvault Systems presently has a consensus price target of $85.60, indicating a potential downside of 10.12%. CyberArk Software has a consensus price target of $250.91, indicating a potential downside of 3.46%. Given CyberArk Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CyberArk Software is more favorable than Commvault Systems.

Summary

CyberArk Software beats Commvault Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls. It also provides Commvault HyperScale X, an easy-to-deploy scale-out solution; and Metallic Recovery Reserve, an easy button to adopt secure and scalable cloud storage in minutes. In addition, the company provides technology consulting, Ransomware recovery, education, and remote managed services. Further, it sells appliances that integrate the software with hardware for use in a range of business needs and use cases; and offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, and installation services, as well as customer education and as-a-service under the Metallic brand. The company sells its products and services directly through its sales force, and indirectly through its network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers to large enterprises, small or med-sized businesses, and government agencies. It supports customers in a range of industries, including banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments. The company offers robust Identity and Access Management as a Services, such as workforce identity, which offers adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on, secure Web sessions, workforce password management, application gateway, identity lifecycle management, and directory services; and customer identity services that provides authentication and authorization services, MFA, directory, and user management to enable organizations to provide their customers with easy and secure access to websites and applications. In addition, it offers Secrets Manager Credential Providers to provide and manage the credentials used by third-party solutions; and Secrets Manager Conjur for cloud-native applications, as well as AWS secrets hub to develop AWS secrets. The company provides its products to financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries; and government agencies through direct sales force, as well as channel sales, security service providers, and advisory partners. CyberArk Software Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

