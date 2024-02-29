Analyzing Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB) and DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB – Get Free Report) and DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Latin America has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DISH Network has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.2% of DISH Network shares are held by institutional investors. 55.5% of DISH Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Latin America N/A N/A N/A DISH Network 7.81% 6.70% 2.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Latin America and DISH Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Latin America 0 0 0 0 N/A DISH Network 1 8 2 1 2.25

DISH Network has a consensus price target of $10.27, indicating a potential upside of 78.04%. Given DISH Network’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DISH Network is more favorable than Liberty Latin America.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Latin America and DISH Network’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Latin America N/A N/A N/A ($2.38) -3.78 DISH Network $15.62 billion 0.20 $2.30 billion $1.87 3.09

DISH Network has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Latin America. Liberty Latin America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DISH Network, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DISH Network beats Liberty Latin America on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. The company also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. It provides its services under the brands of C&W, VTR, Liberty Costa Rica, Liberty Communications, BTC, Flow, and Mas Móvil. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages. The company also provides access to movies and television shows through TV or Internet-connected devices; and dishanywhere.com and mobile applications on Internet-connected devices to view authorized content, search program listings, and remotely control certain features of their DVRs. In addition, it offers Sling TV services, including Sling domestic, Sling International, Sling Latino, Sling Orange, and Sling Blue services that require an internet connection and are available on streaming-capable devices, such as streaming media devices, TVs, tablets, computers, game consoles, and phones, as well as market SLING TV services to consumers who do not subscribe to traditional satellite and cable pay-TV services. Further, the company provides wireless subscribers consumer plans with no annual service contracts, as well as monthly service plans, including high-speed data and unlimited talk and text. The company offers receiver systems and programming through direct sales channels, as well as independent third parties, such as small retailers, direct marketing groups, local and regional consumer electronics stores, retailers, and telecommunications companies. DISH Network Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

