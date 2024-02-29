Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $3,950.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BKNG. Edward Jones reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,495.63 on Monday. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,383.18 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,576.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3,259.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $24.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 177.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

