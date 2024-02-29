Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Director Sells $1,684,636.80 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EA stock opened at $140.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.29. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

