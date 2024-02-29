Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) PT Lowered to $7.75 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.50 to $7.75 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.03.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $690.01 million, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 8.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,279,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,898 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $13,246,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,015,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $7,534,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 544.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,705 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

