JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Yossi Sela Sells 45,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Yossi Sela sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,929,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,303,975.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yossi Sela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Yossi Sela sold 4,797 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $210,204.54.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Yossi Sela sold 18,487 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $502,661.53.

JFrog Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ FROG opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.92. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -74.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in JFrog by 48.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after buying an additional 1,302,699 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 243.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,615,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,315 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 179.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 455.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 899,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in JFrog by 695.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 979,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,143,000 after acquiring an additional 856,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

