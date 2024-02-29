JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Yossi Sela Sells 45,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Yossi Sela sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,929,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,303,975.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Yossi Sela also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 26th, Yossi Sela sold 4,797 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $210,204.54.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Yossi Sela sold 18,487 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $502,661.53.
JFrog Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ FROG opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.92. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -74.67 and a beta of 0.85.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.45.
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
