Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised Phreesia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Get Phreesia alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PHR

Phreesia Stock Up 0.6 %

Phreesia stock opened at $25.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.95. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phreesia will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $88,036.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,280,410 shares in the company, valued at $31,434,065.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $55,163.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 795,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,299.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $88,036.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,280,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,434,065.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,184 shares of company stock worth $251,630. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 1,987.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.