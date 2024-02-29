Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) VP Thomas A. Hassfurther Sells 14,191 Shares

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $176.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $176.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.18.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKG. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

