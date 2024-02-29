Insider Selling: Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) VP Sells 36,210 Shares of Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $77.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 28.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Institutional Trading of Masco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

