Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an in-line rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $214.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.67%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,670,756 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

