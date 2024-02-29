Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) CFO Sells $3,178,719.00 in Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,554,575.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LECO stock opened at $256.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 5.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.98 and its 200-day moving average is $200.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.36 and a 52-week high of $256.72.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,605,000 after acquiring an additional 63,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,478,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,594,000 after buying an additional 59,991 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,734,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,122,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $336,627,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LECO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

