Barclays Raises Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $32.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.90.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $27.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.02. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 76.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.