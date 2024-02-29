Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $38.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 0.63. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.71.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ralph Baxter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $1,231,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,808.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,598,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Baxter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $1,231,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,808.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,899 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,253. 36.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

