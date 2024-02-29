Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2024

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDRFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $37.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UDR

UDR Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:UDR opened at $35.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22. UDR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

UDR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 125.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in UDR by 225.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.