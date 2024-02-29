Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $37.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.24.

NYSE:UDR opened at $35.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22. UDR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 125.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in UDR by 225.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

