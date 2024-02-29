Barclays Raises TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $12.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.29.

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.85. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

