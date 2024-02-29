Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $97.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $95.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.61. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The business’s revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $42,858.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,677.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $42,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,677.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,314 shares of company stock worth $2,529,868 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,622,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,937,000 after acquiring an additional 347,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,114,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,045,000 after purchasing an additional 147,827 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,080,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,144,000 after purchasing an additional 156,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,631,000 after purchasing an additional 649,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,213,000 after buying an additional 449,648 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

