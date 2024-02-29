Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Rating Reiterated by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners restated their neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EGLE. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $61.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The company has a market capitalization of $609.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,342.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 234,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after acquiring an additional 106,469 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 153,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 85,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 77,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

