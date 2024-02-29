Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Lowered to $72.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $62.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average of $62.73. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

